Who is Brian Kolfage?

Brian Kolfage, a distinguished United States Air Force veteran and Purple Heart recipient, was born in Detroit, Michigan, spent his teenage years in Honolulu, Hawaii, where he graduated from Kaimuki High School in 2000. Enlisting in the Air Force, he served as a Senior Airman with the 17th Security Forces Squadron. On September 11, 2004, during his second deployment at Balad Air Base in Iraq, a 107mm rocket detonated three feet from him while their compound came under attack, causing catastrophic injuries that claimed both legs and his right arm. As the most severely wounded Airman to survive any conflict, Kolfage’s extraordinary resilience shone through. After 11 months of intensive recovery at Walter Reed Medical Center, he walked out on prosthetics and later earned an architecture degree from the University of Arizona in 2014, supported by a Pat Tillman Foundation scholarship.

A fervent patriot, Kolfage founded We Build the Wall in 2018, a nonprofit that raised over $25 million through crowdfunding to construct a U.S.-Mexico border wall. Under his leadership, the organization achieved a historic milestone, becoming the first private effort to build approximately four miles of an international border wall, with 90% of funds directly supporting the mission. A vocal conservative activist, Kolfage has tirelessly advocated for border security and veterans’ causes. However, he faced legal challenges from the Southern District of New York (SDNY), which he and his supporters assert were politically driven. In 2022, under pressure, Kolfage accepted a plea deal on wire fraud charges related to statements claiming all funds would go to the wall, despite the vast majority being used for its construction.

Now residing in Florida with his two children, Kolfage remains a powerful symbol of courage and perseverance. Through his platform, including his official Substack, he continues to share his inspiring story of survival, unwavering commitment to American values, and dedication to exposing political persecution, solidifying his influence in conservative circles.

Why subscribe?

Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and publication archives.

Stay up-to-date

Never miss an update—every new post is sent directly to your email inbox. For a spam-free, ad-free reading experience, plus audio and community features, get the Substack app.

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who share your interests. Participate in the comments section, or support this work with a subscription.

To learn more about the tech platform that powers this publication, visit Substack.com.