This is Jeff Rainforth. I’ve been heading up the campaign to get triple-amputee vet Brian Kolfage free from prison and a pardon. He’s been in touch with me several times over the last week. I can’t say anything about what’s going on, but he thanks everyone for their support.

Brian Kolfage at the unveiling of the border wall he had constructed

I just began a new series of photo & video articles of my coverage of the border invasion that Democrats allowed during Biden’s term. It has some background on Brian and how we worked together on the border.

Brian had me film the construction of his wall, start to finish

I filmed about 200,000 people crossing the border illegally during Biden's term. Tens of thousands were from Islamic-majority nations. Many still don't believe the invasion happened. People must be shown what happened.

Lukeville, Arizona, December 2023. Photo by Jeff Rainforth

If it weren’t for Brian, I wouldn’t have become a freelance border photojournalist.

You can read the article by clicking below. It’s the first in a series. I plan on filming border wall construction and hotspots where there is still illegal activity soon. Thanks again for supporting Brian!