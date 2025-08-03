Exclusive: The Border Invasion & Brian Kolfage
A new photo & video series with background on the war hero
Greetings, everyone.
This is Jeff Rainforth. I’ve been heading up the campaign to get triple-amputee vet Brian Kolfage free from prison and a pardon. He’s been in touch with me several times over the last week. I can’t say anything about what’s going on, but he thanks everyone for their support.
I just began a new series of photo & video articles of my coverage of the border invasion that Democrats allowed during Biden’s term. It has some background on Brian and how we worked together on the border.
I filmed about 200,000 people crossing the border illegally during Biden's term. Tens of thousands were from Islamic-majority nations. Many still don't believe the invasion happened. People must be shown what happened.
If it weren’t for Brian, I wouldn’t have become a freelance border photojournalist.
You can read the article by clicking below. It’s the first in a series. I plan on filming border wall construction and hotspots where there is still illegal activity soon. Thanks again for supporting Brian!
Is there any updates on Brian's health?