By Jeff Rainforth:

I am massively excited to announce that triple-amputee Air Force veteran Brian Kolfage has been freed from prison. He is back in his home state of Florida. Brian arrived in Florida by plane on Tuesday, August 12, 2025.

He is on home confinement and still needs a pardon from President Trump. The Obama appointed judge who sentenced Brian also ordered him to pay close to $3 million in restitution. That amount will be impossible for Brian to pay off and most likely was meant to harm him financially.

(R) Brian receiving his Purple Heart in Iraq. (L) Brian at the border wall he had built

Having headed up the movement to get Brian released, I knew Brian would be freed on this date for about a month, but he told me we couldn’t say anything because leftists would try to screw up his release. It was a tough secret to keep I’ll tell you that.

Brian emailed me from prison a few days before, letting me know it was all a go and that he would indeed be freed from prison.

Below is the original article about Brian’s deteriorating health caused by his imprisonment:

President Trump, millions of Americans have the highest hope that triple-amputee Air Force veteran Brian Kolfage will be pardoned.

Kolfage is slowly dying in a federal prison because he had a border wall built. The lack of proper care for this war hero is shocking.

Brian Kolfage receiving his Purple Heart

Kolfage was wrongfully imprisoned by the infamous SDNY Democrat operatives over being paid an approved salary for his part in getting miles of privately funded border wall built in Texas and New Mexico. His colleague who worked with him on the border wall project, Timothy Shea, is also languishing in prison and should be pardoned as well.

Brian Kolfage with his father

Kolfage was sentenced to 51 months by the same DOJ operation that targeted Trump. Stephen K. Bannon was pardoned by President Trump for these same charges. Following the pardon, Alvin Bragg charged Bannon through the state of New York.

Kolfage founded We Build the Wall to build border walls when the government would not because of Democratic Party obstruction.

Brian at the top of the wall he had constructed. Photo by Jeff Rainforth

Below is a short video from when we were just completing construction of the wall.

Because of his service to his country and his sacrifice, Kolfage will never hop out of bed ever again. He will never run around with his kids or his wife. He will never go for a swim, ride a bike, or play sports with his children.

This is the official Free Amputee Vet Brian Kolfage site.

Brian Kolfage getting out of a vehicle during a border scouting trip. Photo: Jeff Rainforth

Left on his own without any assistance, Kolfage would have to crawl on the nubs of his legs, using his left arm to drag himself across the ground to move. He will never, ever live a normal life like most of us. For that reason alone this war hero deserves a pardon.

Kolfage sent me this shocking message about how prison is affecting his health:

I have to shit in a plastic pan that’s not even a bedpan. I can’t use the toilets because they are too unsafe and I have fallen off them. I have to urinate into a plastic jug too.

(The border wall Kolfage had constructed is below)

They have nothing for my body to stay physically healthy, they have never dealt with a triple amputee like myself. Because of their inability to care for me long-term, I’m now pre-diabetic, my livers are inflamed, my blood pressure is high, and my cholesterol is also now high. Everything they are doing to me is fucking me up internally and my organs are all having problems. The doctor here last week said I’m at a high risk for a heart attack now. This is 100% on them. I came in here healthy.

I was told I needed to see a hand surgeon now. They have ruined my last remaining limb. Like the government hasn’t taken enough of my body, they want my last remaining limb. The overuse of my hand here has destroyed it, my fingers get stuck and don’t bend. If my tendons rupture, my hand will never work again like it should. THIS IS OUTRAGEOUS!

These people are not able to care for me and my internal health is going to shit. They are way out of their league. This shouldn’t be a death sentence on my life, but slowly it’s turning to that!

Arizona Congressman Paul Gosar made this statement about Kolfage to then-House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi in 2022:

“Madam Speaker, I rise today to expose the shameful treatment of Iraq war veteran Brian Kolfage by the U.S. Government. Airman Kolfage lost three limbs defending our country in the Iraq war. While serving a second tour of duty in Iraq in 2004, a rocket shell exploded 25 feet from him. Due to his tenacity and determination, he shocked his doctors and left Walter Reed after only 11 months. He earned a Purple Heart and is the most wounded airman ever to have survived a war in the history of our country.

Brian Kolfage’s service to country did not end with his military valor. Incredibly, he ran a private organization that helped build 3 miles of border wall along the Rio Grande river, a place where construction is difficult due to the great potential for erosion.

So how do our corrupt elites treat this hero? They respond like they did to the many peaceful protesters on January 6, to the pro-life protesters facing over 10 years for trying to save the unborn, or to anyone who disagrees with their globalist, America-last agenda. They persecute them; they make their lives a living hell; they ruin them.

As our ruling elites were not happy that the illegal hordes could not continue to stream across the border, they activated their deep-state machinery and sent their secret police to arrest Airman Kolfage.

Fifteen Federal law enforcement goons dragged him out of his house without a wheelchair, subjecting him to utter humiliation and pain in front of his family. No thought whatsoever was given to his disabled status. And in prison, the VA refused him pain medications, without which he suffers unbearable pain.

Airman Kolfage was just intimidated into taking a plea deal by our third-world, kangaroo-court judicial system. This veteran and activist should be celebrated as a hero in so many ways. Instead, he will rot in a Federal prison. A greater injustice is hard to imagine.

President Trump, please pardon war hero Brian Kolfage! He has given enough for his country and deserves far better than to suffer in prison because Democrats deemed him an enemy!