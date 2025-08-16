Brian Kolfage Political Prisoner

Brian Kolfage Political Prisoner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Un-silent's avatar
Un-silent
Aug 17

Praise God!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
KellyJaye's avatar
KellyJaye
Aug 16

Hallelujah! This is glorious news!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jeff Rainforth
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture