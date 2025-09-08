By Jeff Rainforth:

As I previously reported, triple-amputee Air Force veteran Brian Kolfage, who was wrongfully imprisoned by Southern District of New York Democrat operatives over being paid an approved salary for his part in getting miles of privately funded border wall built in Texas and New Mexico, was released from prison to home confinement in August.

Brian Kolfage at the privately-funded border wall he had constructed. Photo by Jeff Rainforth

One of the requirements for his home confinement is that he submit to a drug test at random times weekly. If home confinement participants fail to take the drug tests, they are put back in prison. The drug testing center Kolfage is required to travel to is three hours from his home. There’s a major problem with this.

Follow Brian on Instagram. Follow him on X.

Kolfage is not allowed to drive while on home confinement. That means he has to find someone to drive him when he is told to come in for a drug test. He was unable to when he was told to come in for testing late in August. He had to spend $300 on an Uber to get to the test site.

Then it happened again last week. So far, he has had to spend $600 on Uber, and there is no end in sight.

Brian posted this on his X account:

“This is now beyond disgusting! It’s still happening. @OfficialFBOP is fleecing me—a vet who lost three limbs for this country—forcing a $300 Uber to take a random drug test weekly b/c they won’t let me use a local lab. I can’t drive, and they know it! This is a deliberate, cruel shakedown that screams corruption! How many others are trapped in this predatory system, bled dry by a so-called “justice” system. I gave my body to this nation for freedom, not to be extorted and threatened with prison.”

There are local drug testing facilities that Brian could go to, but he isn’t being allowed to.

Kolfage has never had a drug problem in his life. Almost every person in the home confinement program must take weekly drug tests. There is no exception for Kolfage, but there should be.

This latest injustice comes on the heels of Brian being made to wear an ankle monitor on his only remaining limb. Both of Brian’s legs were blown off along with the lower part of his right arm, which means the giant ankle bracelet is attached to his wrist.

The giant ankle monitor on Brian’s only remaining arm

One of the stipulations for his home confinement is that he wear an ankle bracelet. The only problem? Both of Brian’s legs were blown off along with the lower part of his right arm.

Senior Airman Brian Kolfage in a field hospital in Iraq after a 107 mm rocket shell landed feet from him. 2004.

Brian was told by an NGO employee that the only choice he had was to put the giant ankle bracelet on his last remaining limb, his left arm.

This is absolutely cruel and unusual punishment. There are watches that can be used in place of ankle bracelets. Why wasn’t Brian given that option? It’s egregious.

Brian sent me a text and told me the problems the ankle bracelet is causing.

“It’s horrible, like having a brick duct taped to your hand. Since it’s my only limb, it’s constantly getting in the way of my wheelchair when I try to roll. It’s caused me to fall multiple times when it interferes with my hand grip when transferring out of my wheelchair. It’s a disgrace, is what it really is; they should be ashamed to do such a thing.”

Follow Brian on Instagram. Follow him on X.

Follow me on Facebook HERE

Subscribe to my YouTube HERE

Follow me on X HERE