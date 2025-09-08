Brian Kolfage Political Prisoner

Brian Kolfage Political Prisoner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
grayhair's avatar
grayhair
3d

I may be a day late and a dollar short on this, but have you started a "GiveSendGo" acccount for Brian, yet? This might help defray the exorbitant expenses he is racking up going to his no-notice drug-check appointments.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Un-silent's avatar
Un-silent
3d

I don't know if Brian is a believer or not, but he really needs to be in prayer right now. There are forces working against him that are very evil. His friends and family must also pray for his protection.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Jeff Rainforth
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture