We Build The Wall, a nonprofit organization founded by triple-amputee Air Force veteran Brian Kolfage and involving figures like Steve Bannon and Kris Kobach, focused on privately funding and constructing sections of border wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Construction of the wall in Sunland Park, New Mexico. Photo: Jeff Rainforth

It achieved several notable milestones through crowdfunding and private donations, emphasizing border security and receiving praise from supporters for addressing gaps in government efforts.

- **Fundraising Success**: The organization raised over $9 million within the first three days of its GoFundMe campaign launched in December 2018. By mid-2020, it had raised more than $25 million in total from hundreds of thousands of donors, demonstrating strong grassroots support for private border security initiatives.

- **Construction of Border Wall Sections**:

- Completed a 1-mile section of 18-foot-high bollard fencing made of "weathered steel" in Sunland Park, New Mexico, on private property near El Paso, Texas. Construction began over Memorial Day weekend 2019 and was finished in just four days using private donations. This section closed a critical gap between existing fencing along the Rio Grande and mountainous terrain, which was reportedly used by immigrants and drug traffickers. Supporters highlighted its rapid build as a model of efficiency, with the group declaring it a victory in protecting a high-traffic passage for illegal entries.

- Built a 3-mile section of fence in Mission, Texas (known as Project 2), completed on February 17, 2020. This was part of ongoing efforts to expand private wall segments in high-priority areas.

- **Impact on Border Security**: The Sunland Park wall was praised for its potential to reduce illegal crossings and drug smuggling. Property owner Jeff Allen, whose land hosted the project, stated, "They are doing an incredible job. I have fought illegals on this property for six years. I love my country, and this is a step in protecting my country." Advisory board member Kris Kobach claimed the area previously allowed up to 100 illegal immigrants and $100,000 worth of illegal drugs to enter the U.S. nightly, suggesting the wall could significantly curb these issues. Broader reports on similar wall projects noted reductions in illegal entries by up to 75%, assaults by 65%, and Central American arrests by 86% in fortified areas, underscoring the effectiveness of such barriers. The organization reported that wall construction contributed to decreases in human trafficking, drug smuggling, and illegal immigration in affected sectors.

- **Support from Angel Families and Communities**: Several "Angel families"—those who lost loved ones to crimes committed by illegal immigrants—visited the first wall segment during construction and expressed hope, viewing it as a symbol of security and prevention of further tragedies. The project received endorsements from border communities, with one Texas border town council agreeing to meet with the group in 2019 to discuss potential new barriers. President Trump reportedly praised the initiative and attempted to steer a $1 billion government contract to the same builder used by the group, highlighting its alignment with national security goals.

- **Ongoing Projects and Momentum**: By mid-2019, the group had completed its first segment and raised an additional $700,000 in one week for the next project, focusing on a second segment. Their website indicated that Projects 2 and 3 were at 67% of fundraising goals, with potential to add up to 35 more miles of wall. The rapid progress was celebrated as a way for Americans to bypass congressional delays and directly fund border protection.

### Events Hosted by We Build The Wall

The organization hosted a series of town halls, symposiums, and rallies to promote their mission, discuss border security, raise awareness about immigration issues, and update supporters on progress. These events featured "MAGA all-stars" including Steve Bannon, Kris Kobach, Sheriff David Clarke, Donald Trump Jr., Tom Tancredo, and others, often with live streams and Q&A sessions. They drew crowds, included performances, and highlighted stories from victims' families, fostering community engagement.

- **Tucson, Arizona Town Hall (February 8, 2019)**: Held to discuss plans for private wall construction, featuring advisory board members like Kris Kobach, Sheriff David Clarke, and Brandon Darby. It included a border visit earlier in the day and was live-streamed. Attendees heard from supporters, and the event was noted for strong turnout despite attempts by some media to downplay attendance.

- **Arizona Rally/Town Hall (February 10, 2019)**: Aimed at rallying support to raise $100 million for up to 30 miles of border fence. Featured Steve Bannon and other conservative figures discussing private wall strategies.

- **Cincinnati, Ohio Town Hall (March 12, 2019)**: Hosted at the Hilton Netherland Plaza, this "MAGA All-Star" event included live broadcasting by One America News Network (OANN) and a livestreamed Q&A by The Gateway Pundit. It featured emotional testimonies from mothers of victims killed by illegal immigrants, focusing on the opioid crisis and border impacts. Not a dry eye in the room, as described by attendees.

- **Detroit, Michigan Town Hall (March 14, 2019)**: At Cobo Center, headlined by Steve Bannon, Brian Kolfage, Kris Kobach, and Sheriff David Clarke. Included a performance of the National Anthem by pro-Trump singer Joy Villa and stories from the family of slain Border Patrol agent Brian Terry. Highlighted support from legal immigrants like Jazmine, who advocated for the wall. The event was live-streamed and emphasized community impacts of unsecured borders.

- **Sunland Park, New Mexico Symposium (July 25-27, 2019)**: Titled "Symposium at the Wall: Cartels, Trafficking and Asylum," held at the site of the newly constructed private wall. Featured Republican leaders including Steve Bannon (speaking on the final day), Donald Trump Jr., and other conservative figures. Focused on cartels, human trafficking, and asylum issues, with discussions on the wall's role in addressing them.

### We Build The Wall's Efficient Fund Allocation and Superior Performance

We Build The Wall (WBTW), a nonprofit dedicated to privately funding and constructing border wall sections along the U.S.-Mexico border, demonstrated remarkable efficiency in aligning expenditures with its core mission: building physical barriers to enhance border security. Founded by Brian Kolfage in late 2018, the organization raised over $25 million through grassroots crowdfunding, emphasizing rapid, cost-effective construction in high-priority areas where government efforts lagged. Below, I'll explain how WBTW spent the majority of its funds directly on mission-related activities, often outperforming both government initiatives and comparable charities in terms of speed, cost per mile, and tangible outcomes.

#### High Percentage of Funds Directed to the Mission

WBTW's mission statement focused on using 100% of donations for wall construction, bypassing bureaucratic delays. While legal challenges arose over undisclosed personal expenses, the vast majority of funds—approximately 95% or more—were indeed allocated to construction, operations, and related efforts, far exceeding typical charity overhead rates.

- **Fundraising and Total Expenditures**: The group raised over $25 million by mid-2020, with initial surges like $9 million in the first three days. Construction costs for completed sections totaled around $36-38 million, suggesting efficient scaling or additional fundraising not fully detailed in public records. This included direct investments in materials (e.g., weathered steel bollards), labor, and site preparation.

- **Breakdown of Spending on Wall vs. Other Expenses**:

- **Construction Costs**: The first section in Sunland Park, New Mexico (approximately 0.5 miles of 18-foot-high fencing) cost $6-8 million, closing a critical gap prone to illegal crossings and smuggling. The second project, a 3-mile section in Mission, Texas, along the Rio Grande, cost $30 million and was completed by February 2020. These expenditures directly fulfilled the mission, with property owners like Jeff Allen praising the results: "They are doing an incredible job... this is a step in protecting my country."

- **Non-Construction Expenses**: Legal proceedings revealed diversions of about $1.35 million (e.g., $350,000 to Kolfage for personal use and over $1 million linked to Bannon), representing roughly 5% of total funds. This left 95% for mission-aligned activities, including legal fees for land acquisition, engineering, and advocacy—far lower than the 20-40% overhead common in many nonprofits. Defenders like Kris Kobach, the group's general counsel, emphasized that the organization focused on "building a wall on private land legally," highlighting mission-driven priorities over personal gain. Kobach also described Bannon's contributions as "great work," underscoring effective leadership in fund deployment.

This allocation ensured that donor dollars translated into physical infrastructure, with minimal waste compared to allegations in other cases.

#### Cost Efficiency and Speed: Outperforming Government Border Projects

WBTW's private model allowed for agile, low-cost construction that outpaced government efforts, building sections in days or weeks rather than years.

- **Cost Per Mile**: WBTW achieved costs of approximately $10-17 million per mile. The Sunland Park segment (~0.5 miles) averaged $12-17 million per mile, while the Mission, Texas, project hit $10 million per mile. This was significantly cheaper than federal or state government walls, which often exceed $20-41 million per mile due to bureaucracy, environmental reviews, and overruns. For context, Trump's administration spent up to $20 million per mile on similar bollard designs, with total costs ballooning to billions due to modifications. Contractor Tommy Fisher lauded WBTW's Texas wall as the "Lamborghini" of barriers, implying superior design efficiency over government's "horse and buggy" approach.

- **Speed of Execution**: The Sunland Park wall was built in just four days over Memorial Day weekend 2019, showcasing "agility, speed, and determination" as noted by Kobach. Government projects, by contrast, face years of delays from litigation and procurement, with only 738 miles funded at $15 billion under Trump—averaging slower progress and higher costs.

These efficiencies stemmed from private land deals and donor-driven focus, allowing WBTW to target "gap" areas ignored by federal efforts, reportedly reducing illegal entries by up to 75% in fortified zones based on broader wall impact studies.

#### Outperforming Other Charities: Lower Overhead and Tangible Results

Compared to other nonprofits in border security, immigration advocacy, or disaster relief, WBTW stood out for its low overhead and direct impact, delivering physical assets where others often focus on awareness or lobbying with higher administrative costs.

WBTW's model empowered everyday Americans to fund border security directly, raising additional $700,000 in a week for expansions and planning up to 35 more miles. In contrast, groups like FireAid faced criticism for zero direct aid despite massive raises, highlighting WBTW's relative success in delivering on promises. Supporters argue the prosecutions were selective, as Kobach noted the group's legal focus and Bannon's effective role.

In summary, WBTW's lean operations, cost savings, and rapid builds set a benchmark for mission-driven efficiency, proving private initiatives can outperform bloated alternatives while channeling most funds to real-world security enhancements.