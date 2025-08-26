Brian Kolfage Political Prisoner

Brian Kolfage Political Prisoner

Mike Furey
I am extremely proud of your efforts as a hero on and off the battle space. These projects were monumental in showing the difference between private and public construction methods and management. 75,000 American heroes built WBTW walls that to date have stopped approximately 250,000 illegal entries and 227,800,000 USD in fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and meth. That is EPIC!

Larry Whitt
I am very proud to have supported your efforts . Thank you for your service. Your freedom has been my greatest joy this year.

